New York criminalizes fake COVID vaccination cards

Rebecca Falconer

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination card is now a crime in New York, punishable with a year's prison sentence if convicted of carrying one and up to four years for faking a health passport.

Why it matters: Proof-of-vaccination requirements in N.Y. and elsewhere have spurred a new market for counterfeit certificates.

  • The Manhattan District Attorney's office in August filed charges against 15 people who were allegedly involved in a fake vaccination card conspiracy.

By the numbers: Sean Ross Collins, a spokesperson for state Sen. Anna Kaplan, who co-sponsored the legislation, said in an emailed statement Thursday that criminal possession of a forged instrument is now "a Class A Misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison."

  • "Computer tampering is a Class E Felony which carries a sentence from 1 and 1/3 years to 4 years in prison," he added.

What they're saying: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in a statement after signing the Truth in Vaccination" bill into law late Wednesday, "We need to make sure we learn the lessons of the pandemic so we don't make the same mistakes twice."

  • "These new laws will help us improve our response to the pandemic now, crack down on fraudulent use of vaccination records, and help us better understand the areas of improvement we need to make to our health care system so we can be even more prepared down the road," Hochul added.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

Photo: Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC on Thursday shortened the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: The new guidance follows calls by health officials for the CDC to shorten its recommendation on isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas parole board withdraws George Floyd pardon recommendation

A mural honoring George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

George Floyd will not be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 Houston drug charge because the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew its recommendation, the Dallas Morning News first reported Thursday.

Driving the news: The board had recommended a full pardon for Floyd for the charge, for which he served 10 months in prison. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told the Morning News that recommendation "contained procedural errors" and said there had been a "lack of compliance with Board rules."

Ben Montgomery
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Daunte Wright's family "relieved" by guilty verdict

Family and friends of Daunte Wright react after the verdict was read in the trial of Kim Potter. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Civil rights attorneys who represent the family of Daunte Wright said the family felt "relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability" for Wright's "senseless death" in a police shooting.

