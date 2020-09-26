New York daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for first time since June

New York on Friday reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first since June.

Why it matters: The New York City metropolitan area was seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the spring. But strict social distancing and mask mandates helped quell the virus' spread, allowing the state to gradually reopen.

By the numbers: The 1,005 positive cases came from 99,953 tests reported on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) tweeted.

Cuomo noted that state hospitalizations are at 527 and Friday saw four coronavirus deaths.

