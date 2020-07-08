4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York City schools will not fully reopen in fall

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a press conference on Wednesday that schools will not fully reopen in fall, and will instead adopt a hybrid model that will limit in-person attendance to just one to three days a week.

Why it matters: New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, is home to the nation's largest public school district — totaling 1,800 schools and 1.1 million students, according to the New York Times. The partial reopening plan could prevent hundreds of thousands of parents from fully returning to work.

What they're saying:

Through a mix of in-school and at-home learning we can make more space in every classroom and building. That means most kids coming to school 2 days a week. It’s a first for NYC public schools but it’s the only way to bring kids back safely. What we WON'T do is ignore the science and recklessly charge ahead like our president. We will do it the right way. We will keep everyone safe.
— De Blasio tweeted

The big picture: Other states have announced they will fully reopen schools in fall despite major spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases. New York has taken a more cautious approach to reopening.

  • Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said this week that schools will fully reopen in fall.
  • Massachusetts has said schools can reopen with at least three feet of distance between students, per NPR.

Yes, but: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) could still claim authority over NYC schools and block De Blasio's timeline for reopening, per the New York Times.

  • And the plan is based on current case numbers, meaning fluctuations could alter de Blasio's vision for reopening schools.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported a record 60,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as infections continue increasing in hotspots like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

By the numbers: The U.S. topped more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 131,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 36.8 million tests have been administered and 936,000 have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow