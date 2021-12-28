Sign up for our daily briefing

NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost

Erin Doherty

Students line up at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on September 27, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The nation's largest school system will double COVID-19 PCR testing next week to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the virus to stay in school, even if they've been in close contact with someone who tested positive, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The policy change comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, leading some school districts to return to remote learning.

Driving the news: The policy, dubbed "Stay Safe, and Stay Open," replaces the current policy in New York City schools of quarantining classrooms that are exposed to COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

  • "Your children are safer in school, the numbers speak for themselves," New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who takes office on Jan. 1, said Tuesday, alongside de Blasio.
  • Under the policy, which goes into effect when students return from winter break on Jan. 3, every student in a classroom will receive an at-home rapid test if another student in that class tests positive.
  • If a student is asymptomatic and tests negative, they will be able to return to the classroom after their first negative test. Students will also receive a second at-home test seven days after their initial exposure.
  • The new testing policy will also include both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Yes, but: Some New York schools will still close if there is evidence of widespread spread, per the Times.

The big picture: Tuesday's announcement comes less than two weeks after President Biden unveiled a "test to stay" strategy that aims to keep students in school.

  • Under the strategy, students who are identified as close contacts of a COVID-positive individual should remain in school if they test negative at least twice during the week after exposure.
  • School districts across the country are grappling with how to keep schools open amid rising cases, while some schools have shuttered their doors.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his commitment to keeping schools open despite the surge saying.
  • Meanwhile, Prince George's County School District in Maryland, announced a return to virtual classes until at least Jan. 18. Other school districts, such as in Newark, New Jersey, individual schools are closing to curb rising cases.

Go deeper: Biden admin unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school

Ivana Saric
20 hours ago - Health

Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 response team and the National Governors Association on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden said during a meeting with the nation's governors and his COVID-19 response team Monday that the administration has not yet done enough to scale up the nation's COVID-19 testing capacity.

Why it matters: As the nation faces a surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant, Biden conceded that the administration's efforts to scale up rapid testing were "clearly not enough."

Yacob Reyes
19 hours ago - Health

CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half

CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The CDC on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

The big picture: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: 68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks — Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight dayCDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.
  3. Politics ... Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity — Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up."
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules — Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial — Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
