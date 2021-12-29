Sign up for our daily briefing

D.C. public schools will require negative COVID test before return

Cuneyt Dil

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Students and staff in the Washington D.C. public school system will need to test negative for COVID-19 in order to return to the classrooms from winter break next Wednesday.

Why it matters: The nation's capital is has one of the highest rates of coronavirus spread, and the new measure announced on Wednesday aims to keep classrooms open through a massive testing drive.

  • Students and staff will need to take a test next Tuesday and upload results by 4 p.m.. Those who test negative will be allowed in classrooms the next day.
  • Families can pick up free self-test rapid tests at a DCPS campus on Monday or at one of the several daily sites that have been distributing the self-test kits.
  • D.C. has handed out 108,000 rapid test kits to residents since beginning the distribution last Wednesday, according to new stats.

What they're saying: "For us, it's going to be the biggest data collection effort throughout covid," Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday about the testing of schools.

  • Charter schools will also distribute self-test kits, but are not all held to the same requirement for a negative test result. D.C. Public Schools and the charter sectors enroll nearly 90,000 students.

Officials have been reluctant to tie in-person school closings to a specific COVID-19 metric, such as the number of cases at a campus.

  • Instead, Bowser said school leaders will make a determination about remaining open for in-person instruction or going virtual-only every school night by 8 p.m. Statuses will be posted online.
  • Teachers will be provided KN95 masks and students will continue to be offered surgical masks if they need one.

Erin Doherty
Dec 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost

Students line up Sept. 27 at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The nation's largest school system will double COVID-19 PCR testing next week to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the virus to stay in school, even if they've been in close contact with someone who tested positive, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The policy change comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, leading some school districts to return to remote learning.

Erin Doherty
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials defend CDC's change to COVID isolation period

Top health officials in the Biden administration are pushing back against criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's move to cut the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: "This is one of those situations ... that we often say, you don't want the perfect to be the enemy of the good," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Tuesday.

Glen Johnson
Dec 28, 2021 - World

Dispatch from Europe: What it's like to travel during COVID

A technician in PPE performs COVID tests next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris this morning. Photo: Glen Johnson/Axios

PARIS Pharmacies from Italy north to Paris are offering cheap, quick COVID tests as countries try to preserve their holiday traditions and economies.

Why it matters: Europe has been ahead of the U.S. in suffering the effects of Omicron.

