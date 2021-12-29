D.C. public schools will require negative COVID test before return

Sign up for our daily briefing
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Students and staff in the Washington D.C. public school system will need to test negative for COVID-19 in order to return to the classrooms from winter break next Wednesday.
Why it matters: The nation's capital is has one of the highest rates of coronavirus spread, and the new measure announced on Wednesday aims to keep classrooms open through a massive testing drive.
- Students and staff will need to take a test next Tuesday and upload results by 4 p.m.. Those who test negative will be allowed in classrooms the next day.
- Families can pick up free self-test rapid tests at a DCPS campus on Monday or at one of the several daily sites that have been distributing the self-test kits.
- D.C. has handed out 108,000 rapid test kits to residents since beginning the distribution last Wednesday, according to new stats.
What they're saying: "For us, it's going to be the biggest data collection effort throughout covid," Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday about the testing of schools.
- Charter schools will also distribute self-test kits, but are not all held to the same requirement for a negative test result. D.C. Public Schools and the charter sectors enroll nearly 90,000 students.
Officials have been reluctant to tie in-person school closings to a specific COVID-19 metric, such as the number of cases at a campus.
- Instead, Bowser said school leaders will make a determination about remaining open for in-person instruction or going virtual-only every school night by 8 p.m. Statuses will be posted online.
- Teachers will be provided KN95 masks and students will continue to be offered surgical masks if they need one.