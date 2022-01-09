New York City mayor allows noncitizen voting bill to become law

More than 800,000 noncitizens can vote in local elections after New York City Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation to take effect on Sunday.

Driving the news: Adams initially expressed concern over the legislation, which the City Council approved a month ago, but the Democratic governor ultimately supported the measure and allowed his 30-day time limit to veto the bill to expire, according to AP.

If the implementation is not curtailed by a judge, New York City will become the first major city in the country to extend voting rights to noncitizens, per AP.

What they're saying: "I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation," Adams said in a statement Saturday.

While I "had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease."

"I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process," he added.

What to watch: Republicans have vowed to challenge the measure in court, claiming it violates the state's constitution and election law.