Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

New York City mayor allows noncitizen voting bill to become law

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

More than 800,000 noncitizens can vote in local elections after New York City Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation to take effect on Sunday.

Driving the news: Adams initially expressed concern over the legislation, which the City Council approved a month ago, but the Democratic governor ultimately supported the measure and allowed his 30-day time limit to veto the bill to expire, according to AP.

  • If the implementation is not curtailed by a judge, New York City will become the first major city in the country to extend voting rights to noncitizens, per AP.

What they're saying: "I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation," Adams said in a statement Saturday.

  • While I "had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease."
  • "I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process," he added.

What to watch: Republicans have vowed to challenge the measure in court, claiming it violates the state's constitution and election law.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 60 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tacos and chill: Fast food adopts subscription models

Taco Bell launched a $10-per-month taco subscription. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The subscription economy is expanding into the drive-thru lane.

Why it matters: Subscriptions offer a source of dependable revenue, loyalty and data — the same elixir that fuels streaming services like Netflix and exercise powerhouses like Peloton.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan — Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to run for re-election

Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will seek re-election, after initially mulling over whether to retire at the end of his second term.

Why it matters: Johnson, 66, had previously said he would only serve two terms. His decision to seek re-election comes as Republicans eye control of the Senate in 2023. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who had also considered retiring, announced Saturday that he will run again.

