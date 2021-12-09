Sign up for our daily briefing

New York City grants noncitizens voting rights in local elections

The Empire State is lit in red, white and blue to mark Labor Day weekend as it stands behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on Sept. 4. Photo: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

The New York City Council voted 33-14 on Thursday to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections starting in 2023.

Why it matters: Advocates say immigrants who live in the city, pay taxes and participate in its communities should be able to help decide local leaders. The city is the largest municipality to approve such a measure, Washington Post reports.

Details: Roughly 800,000 noncitizens will now be allowed to cast ballots for the mayor, city council members and other municipal offices, per NBC.

  • They will remain ineligible to vote in state and federal elections.

What to watch: Republicans have vowed to challenge the measure, claiming it violates the state's constitution and election law.

The big picture: Over a dozen smaller municipalities allow noncitizens to vote, per AP. North Dakota, Arizona, Florida, Colorado and Alabama ban noncitizen voting entirely.

Go deeper

Michael Graff, author of Charlotte
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

N.C. court delays spring primaries due to gerrymandering lawsuits

Precinct 30 in NoDa in 2019. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed all March 8, 2022 primaries to May 17 of next year to allow lower courts to review gerrymandering lawsuits that cloud the state's elections.

The big picture: The two-month shift affects everything from the U.S. Senate race to the already delayed Charlotte City Council election. The Republican-led legislature has faced claims of gerrymandering since early November, when it finalized the new maps for U.S. House, state Senate and state House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Thomas Wheatley
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

A look at Atlanta's TSPLOST and bond project lists

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In May 2022, voters will decide whether the city should take on debt and continue charging a sales tax to pay for $750 million in protected bike lanes, updated recreation centers and the arts.

  • This week, the Atlanta City Council gave the OK to the two project lists that will receive the funding.

Why it matters: Atlanta’s infrastructure takes a beating daily, and the city’s playing a never-ending game trying to find cash to pay for $3 billion of needed repairs over the next 20 years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

The Biden administration's tightrope act on tech

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made waves in Washington when she criticized Europe's planned regulations of tech companies, despite the White House's interests in reining in the sector at home.

Why it matters: The incident reveals the balancing act the Biden administration performs as it weighs talking tough on Big Tech while standing up for U.S. firms abroad.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

