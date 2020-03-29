2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

De Blasio on downplaying crisis: "None of us have time to look backward"

Jacob Knutson

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio brushed off his previous comments about the coronavirus pandemic on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, insisting that now is not the time to look backward.

Why it matters: De Blasio told New Yorkers in the early stages of the outbreak that they should continue their normal activities. "We want people to go about their lives," he said on March 13. "We want people to rest assured that a lot is being done to protect them."

  • De Blasio also visited his preferred Brooklyn gym on the same day that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would order a series of closures, including gyms, in response to the coronavirus outbreak

The big picture: With more than 30,000 reported cases and 672 deaths from the virus in New York, the city is now the epicenter of the crisis in the United States and the site of one of the largest outbreaks in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying:

"We should not be focusing, in my view, on anything looking back on any level of government right now. This is just about how we save lives going forward. Everybody was working with the information we had. And trying, of course, to avoid panic. ... This was a very different world just a short time ago. ... I think the time to deal with these questions is after this war is over, because literally here in New York City, it feels like a wartime environment."
— Bill de Blasio

Go deeper: New York's fight to save itself from coronavirus is also the country's fight

Fadel Allassan

Bill de Blasio visits gym hours ahead of New York coronavirus shutdown

Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited his preferred Brooklyn gym on Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would enact a series of closures, including gyms, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, per CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Why it matters: De Blasio faced widespread criticism on social media for failing to set an example for citizens as public health experts urged Americans to "hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing."

Mar 16, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

Mar 22, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Mar 15, 2020 - Health