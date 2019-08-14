New York opens yearlong window for victims to file past abuse claims

A one-year window in New York will begin Wednesday that allows molestation victims to file lawsuits that had previously been barred by the statute of limitations, per the AP.

Why it matters: Institutions that have long cared for children — like the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, public school districts and hospitals — are girding for what could be a devastating financial blow. A similar law, passed in California in 2002, resulted in Catholic dioceses there paying $1.2 billion in legal settlements.

Go deeper: The stunning scale of the global Catholic sex abuse crisis