New Republic pulls "offensive" op-ed on Buttigieg

The New Republic pulled down an article on Saturday that criticized Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — which its editor-in-chief Win McCormack described as "inappropriate and offensive."

Details: The article by openly gay literary critic Dale Peck described Buttigieg as "the gay equivalent of Uncle Tom" and referred to the South Bend, Indiana, mayor as "Mary Pete" throughout, per NBC News, which notes there was a swift backlash to Friday's piece on social media. TNR said it would no longer co-host a climate change forum for Democratic presidential hopefuls as a result of the article.