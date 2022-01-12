Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Google searches reveal the normal: skincare, home repair and booze

Axios
Data: The New Normal; Google Trends; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

As the pandemic enters its third year, some of America's COVID-era shopping habits — including strong demand for tequila and sweatpants — are here to stay.

Driving the news: Axios worked with Google Trends and the Schema Design firm to create The New Normal, which analyzes the products Americans have Googled since 2020. Items with a lasting increase in search interest help fill in the details of what our "new normal" looks like.

  • We have had to stock home offices for the long haul, leading to more searches for computer accessories, fax machines, scanners, computer monitors and printers.
  • Beauty and self-care products seem to becoming more mainstream after a stressful few years. We are googling more often for nails, skin care, hair care, massages and loungewear.
  • With more flexible time at home, we have been searching for items associated with home improvement and car upkeep: car parts, power tools, home and garden organization and decor.

We were forced to explore new activities to keep ourselves entertained while paying heed to CDC recommendations.

  • A surge of interest in roller skates, disc golf and card games seems to be sticking for now. So does cocktail making, with "tequila," "spirits" and "liquor" landing in the "new normal" category.

Another group of search terms saw big spikes in reactions to specific moments in the pandemic, but then cooled off.

  • Those include the 2020 toilet paper shortage, and the time then-President Trump dangerously suggested injecting bleach to fight COVID.
  • And the pandemic had little effect on search volumes for many everyday products, like eggs, dog food, coffee and salt.

What they're saying: "Trends data really gives us an honest insight into what people care about — and how our lives have shifted during the pandemic," Google Trends' Simon Rogers told Axios. 

  • Out of 5,000 different topics initially analyzed, "the outcome is a showcase of the top 300 keywords that did end up exhibiting a clear pattern due to the pandemic—a window into the ways in which our lives have changed,” Schema's Christian Marc Schmidt said.

Go deeper: Explore The New Normal project here.

Go deeper

Dan PrimackSophia Cai
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Momentum builds to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some progressive Democrats and MAGA Republicans are uniting on a proposal to ban sitting lawmakers from trading individual stocks, although it's unlikely that the leadership will bring the bill up for a vote.

Why it matters: Members of Congress have great power to move stock prices, and great financial incentives to do so.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Record campaign cash flows into races for state election officials

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Georgia, 2020. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Record-breaking waves of campaign cash are poised to flood state-level races for secretary of state and other positions with a role in administering elections, according to the election watchdog Brennan Center.

Why it matters: As many GOP-led states move to restrict voting rights, and as former President Donald Trump promotes loyalist candidates backing baseless election fraud claims or paths for elected officials to overrule the will of voters, both parties have put outsized focus on getting the "right" people into decision-making posts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Djokovic admits travel papers "mistake" as Australia visa decision looms

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open at the Melbourne Park tennis centre in Melbourne on January 12, 2022. Photo by William West/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic apologized Wednesday for not isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and blamed his agent for an "administrative mistake" when making an incorrect declaration in his Australian travel document.

Why it matters: Australia's immigration minister is still considering whether to revoke the men's tennis world No. 1's visa and deport him, despite Djokovic winning his legal case to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title at the tournament, which begins Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

