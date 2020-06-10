A corrections officer was suspended and a FedEx worker fired on Tuesday after they were identified in a video mocking the killing of George Floyd as peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters marched past in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

The big picture: In the footage that emerged Monday, the day before the funeral and burial of Floyd, whose death in policy custody sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. and around the world, several white men are gathered beside a pick-up truck displaying a U.S. flag and a pro-Trump sign. An "All Lives Matter" sign is nearby. One of the men kneeling on the neck of another shouts at protesters, "If you don't comply, that's what happens."

What they're saying: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the actions of the men "repugnant," while the mayor and police chief of Franklin Township said in a joint statement they were "appalled and saddened" by the incident, per the New York Times.