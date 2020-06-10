16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White men mock killing of George Floyd as protesters pass in New Jersey

A Black Lives Matter protest at Taylor Park Millburn, New Jersey on Sunday. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

A corrections officer was suspended and a FedEx worker fired on Tuesday after they were identified in a video mocking the killing of George Floyd as peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters marched past in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

The big picture: In the footage that emerged Monday, the day before the funeral and burial of Floyd, whose death in policy custody sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. and around the world, several white men are gathered beside a pick-up truck displaying a U.S. flag and a pro-Trump sign. An "All Lives Matter" sign is nearby. One of the men kneeling on the neck of another shouts at protesters, "If you don't comply, that's what happens."

What they're saying: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the actions of the men "repugnant," while the mayor and police chief of Franklin Township said in a joint statement they were "appalled and saddened" by the incident, per the New York Times.

  • The New Jersey Department of Corrections posted a statement to Twitter saying, "We have been made aware one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation."
  • FedEx tweeted, "[W]e do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx."

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m.: ET: 7,240,085 — Total deaths: 411,292 — Total recoveries — 3,372,587Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 1,979,850 — Total deaths: 112,006 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet."
  4. Business: Stir-crazy employees are ready to go back, but face a slow, complex reopening process — Women disproportionately take on housework while working from home.
  5. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
Orion Rummler
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit Apollo on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down on Tuesday following massive backlash against a tweet he made over the weekend that referenced George Floyd's killing.

Driving the news: Reebok, several top-tier athletes and multiple gyms across the country have since broke ties with CrossFit in response to Glassman's tweet and his comments in response to pressure to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Jonathan Swan
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

