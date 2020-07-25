11 mins ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

What they're saying: “This option should be allowed by school districts as part of their reopening plans. We have heard from numerous parents and families who’ve asked for this and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” Murphy said on Friday, according to Politico. “We are not mandating any one specific way to move forward.”

The big picture: As of Friday New Jersey had 488 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total cases since March 4 to 178,345, Murphy tweeted..

  • He also announced 36 new deaths from the virus, bringing the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 13,845.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued an order Friday requiring people in the state to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: More than 30 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,768,065 — Total deaths: 640,278 — Total recoveries — 9,123,433Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,113,420 — Total deaths: 145,556 — Total recoveries: 1,261,624 — Total tested: 49,838,094Map.
  3. Politics: Republicans take COVID cues from Trump — The president's pandemic cues.
  4. Business: The pandemic shows that the future of aid is cash.
  5. Tech: The new coronavirus must-have — crowd-counting apps.
Marisa Fernandez
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

