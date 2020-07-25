New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

What they're saying: “This option should be allowed by school districts as part of their reopening plans. We have heard from numerous parents and families who’ve asked for this and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” Murphy said on Friday, according to Politico. “We are not mandating any one specific way to move forward.”

The big picture: As of Friday New Jersey had 488 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total cases since March 4 to 178,345, Murphy tweeted..

He also announced 36 new deaths from the virus, bringing the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 13,845.

