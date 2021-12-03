Sign up for our daily briefing

New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy

Several Republican New Jersey Assembly lawmakers on Thursday broke a new rule requiring they show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter the chamber and were temporarily blocked by state troopers, per NJ.com.

Why it matters: The move is part of a wider push by Republicans in several states and nationally against vaccine mandates. The N.J. GOP has filed a lawsuit against the rule by a panel appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy's (D) administration, and was granted a short stay by a state appellate court late Thursday, AP notes.

The big picture: Ahead of the court order for a possible Dec. 13 hearing date, the Republicans turned up at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton exclaiming "tyranny" as uniformed troopers unsuccessfully tried to stop them, according to NJ.com.

What they're saying: "This is about denying the minority their right to speak out against policies Phil Murphy and his minions in this house think that they want to shove down your throats, whether you like it or not," Assembly member Erik Peterson said, per NJ.com.

The other side: Murphy on Monday called the GOP's lawsuit "reckless," AP reports.

  • A spokesperson for Murphy's office noted to NJ.com Thursday that lawmakers could still vote remotely.

Oriana Gonzalez
15 hours ago - World

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

Photo: John MacDougall - Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports.

State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.

Bob Herman
Dec 1, 2021 - Health

Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine

Moderna could be forced to share profits of its COVID vaccine with Arbutus. Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed two patent challenges from Moderna over key components involved in making its COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The court's decision to side with Arbutus Biopharma means Arbutus could potentially sue Moderna for patent infringement and demand royalties from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to generate up to $18 billion of revenue this year.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California — America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron — CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers.
  2. Politics: Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come — Meta removes accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China.
  3. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  4. World: Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people — Omicron variant detected in more countriesWHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
