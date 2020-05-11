37 mins ago - World

New Israeli ambassador to serve dual role at UN and in Washington

Right-hand man. Erdan (L) with Netanyahu. Photo: Gali TIibbon/AFP via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that he is going to appoint Gilad Erdan, currently minister of internal security, as Israel’s new ambassador to the UN.

Why it matters: Erdan is also expected to replace Ron Dermer as ambassador to Washington following the 2020 U.S. election, and will serve in both posts at the same time. That dual role is almost unprecedented.

  • The only time a single ambassador has taken on both roles was in 1950 — two years after Israel was founded.
  • That was the legendary Abba Eban, who served in both posts until 1959.  
  • Very few countries in the world have one ambassador for both the U.S. and the UN, and most are small countries like Andorra or Pacific islands.
  • It is unclear how a single ambassador from Israel, which has massive interests both in Washington and in the UN, will be able to handle both jobs.

Driving the news: Erdan was appointed by Netanyahu as part of a reshuffle ahead of the swearing in of Israel's new government.

  • That reshuffle left Netanyahu with fewer cabinet posts to give to members of his Likud Party, and the solution was to appoint some as ambassadors.

Netanyahu's appointment will also bring Dermer's tenure in Washington to an end after seven years. He is one of Netanyahu's closest advisers and has become one of the most powerful ambassadors in Washington, due in part to his links to Jared Kushner and members of Trump's cabinet.

  • Dermer's relationship with Democrats in Congress is far less friendly. Many see him as a Republican political operative.   

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,153,871 — Total deaths: 284,628 — Total recoveries — 1,432,847Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,339,819 — Total deaths: 79,935 — Total recoveries — 216,169 — Total tested: 8,987,524Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  4. States: Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  5. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House Management Office sent a memo on Monday directing staff to wear face masks or facial coverings while moving throughout the West Wing, ABC News first reported.

Why it matters: The move underscores fears of the coronavirus spreading within the White House, after at least two aides — President Trump's valet and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller — tested positive last week.

CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll

CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

About 24,000 more people died in New York City from March 11 through May 2 than would normally be expected by researchers, suggesting that the coronavirus death toll may be significantly higher than the state's official tally of nearly 19,000, according to data released Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The more than 5,000 "excess deaths" reflect the difficulty of accurately capturing the coronavirus death toll, which many experts believe is being undercounted globally.

1 hour ago - Health