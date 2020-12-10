New Hampshire speaker of the House dies of COVID-19

New Hampshire House Speaker Richard "Dick" Hinch died of COVID-19, the state's attorney general's office said Thursday, citing the autopsy report. He was 71.

The big picture: Hinch is among the record 3,124 people in the U.S. who died from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

He had been formally elected House speaker on Dec. 2. He served as the state’s House Republican leader from 2015 to 2018, per CNN.

The state legislature’s swearing-in ceremony was held outdoors due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier that week, several Republicans who attended an indoor GOP caucus meeting on Nov. 20 tested positive for COVID-19, WCVB reports.

What's next: Sherman Packard, who was appointed Hinch's deputy, will serve as acting speaker until the House can elect a successor. The House is scheduled to meet Jan. 6.