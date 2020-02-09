New Hampshire poll shows Sanders pulling away from Buttigieg
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders has maintained his lead over Pete Buttigieg and is on pace for victory in the New Hampshire primary, according to a new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN.
Why it matters: The high-stakes primary is just two days away. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in last week's Iowa caucuses, and both candidates appear set for another strong performance in a state Sanders won by more than 20 points in 2016.
By the numbers:
- Sanders: 28%
- Buttigieg: 21%
- Joe Biden: 12%
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 6%
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 5%
- Andrew Yang: 4%
The big picture: Results like these on Tuesday could be a death blow to the campaigns of Warren, Klobuchar, Gabbard and Yang, who have a tough path to victory beyond the early voting states.
- It would also be a disappointing result for Joe Biden, who acknowledged at the Democratic debate on Friday that he "took a hit in Iowa" and would likely take another one in New Hampshire.
- The former vice president maintains strong support among people of color, however, meaning his candidacy is likely more viable long-term than many of his competitors.
Worth noting: Only 53% of those surveyed said they have "definitely decided" who to vote for.
Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 5-8 among a random sample of 384 likely Democratic primary voters, with a margin of sampling error of ± 5.0%.