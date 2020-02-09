5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Hampshire poll shows Sanders pulling away from Buttigieg

Axios

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders has maintained his lead over Pete Buttigieg and is on pace for victory in the New Hampshire primary, according to a new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN.

Why it matters: The high-stakes primary is just two days away. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in last week's Iowa caucuses, and both candidates appear set for another strong performance in a state Sanders won by more than 20 points in 2016.

By the numbers:

  • Sanders: 28%
  • Buttigieg: 21%
  • Joe Biden: 12%
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 6%
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 5%
  • Andrew Yang: 4%

The big picture: Results like these on Tuesday could be a death blow to the campaigns of Warren, Klobuchar, Gabbard and Yang, who have a tough path to victory beyond the early voting states.

  • It would also be a disappointing result for Joe Biden, who acknowledged at the Democratic debate on Friday that he "took a hit in Iowa" and would likely take another one in New Hampshire.
  • The former vice president maintains strong support among people of color, however, meaning his candidacy is likely more viable long-term than many of his competitors.

Worth noting: Only 53% of those surveyed said they have "definitely decided" who to vote for.

Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 5-8 among a random sample of 384 likely Democratic primary voters, with a margin of sampling error of ± 5.0%.

