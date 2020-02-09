New Hampshire poll shows Sanders pulling away from Buttigieg

Sen. Bernie Sanders has maintained his lead over Pete Buttigieg and is on pace for victory in the New Hampshire primary, according to a new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN.

Why it matters: The high-stakes primary is just two days away. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in last week's Iowa caucuses, and both candidates appear set for another strong performance in a state Sanders won by more than 20 points in 2016.

By the numbers:

Sanders: 28%

28% Buttigieg: 21%

21% Joe Biden: 12%

12% Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%

9% Sen. Amy Klobuchar : 6%

: 6% Rep. Tulsi Gabbard : 5%

: 5% Andrew Yang: 4%

The big picture: Results like these on Tuesday could be a death blow to the campaigns of Warren, Klobuchar, Gabbard and Yang, who have a tough path to victory beyond the early voting states.

It would also be a disappointing result for Joe Biden, who acknowledged at the Democratic debate on Friday that he "took a hit in Iowa" and would likely take another one in New Hampshire.

The former vice president maintains strong support among people of color, however, meaning his candidacy is likely more viable long-term than many of his competitors.

Worth noting: Only 53% of those surveyed said they have "definitely decided" who to vote for.

Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 5-8 among a random sample of 384 likely Democratic primary voters, with a margin of sampling error of ± 5.0%.