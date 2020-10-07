17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Editors of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday published a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration over its "astonishing" failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, writing that "this election gives us the power to render judgment" of current U.S. leadership.

Why it matters: The world's top medical journal has never before condemned or supported a political candidate, according to the New York Times, making Wednesday's editorial a first in the publication's 208-year history.

What they're saying: Without specifically naming President Trump, the editorial said U.S. leaders took "a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."

  • "COVID-19 has created a crisis throughout the world. This crisis has produced a test of leadership. With no good options to combat a novel pathogen, countries were forced to make hard choices about how to respond. Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. ... The magnitude of this failure is astonishing," reads the editorial, which according to the Times was signed by 34 editors who are U.S. citizens.
  • "Instead of relying on expertise, the administration has turned to uninformed 'opinion leaders' and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies."
  • "Let’s be clear about the cost of not taking even simple measures. An outbreak that has disproportionately affected communities of color has exacerbated the tensions associated with inequality."
"When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs."

Worth noting: Last month, Scientific American for the first time in its 175-history endorsed a candidate. "We urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment," the editors at Scientific American wrote.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
14 hours ago - Health

The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the coronavirus is already making the pandemic worse in his own backyard, and the failure to reach a deal on a new round of stimulus will likely make it worse all across the country, for months.

Why it matters: Heading into the winter months without a new round of stimulus in place will leave vulnerable workers without a financial safety net if they get sick — and because of that, experts say, it will likely make the pandemic itself worse.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand now has active no coronavirus cases in the community after the final six people linked to the Auckland cluster recovered, the country's Health Ministry confirmed in an email Wednesday.

The big picture: The country's second outbreak won't officially be declared closed until there have been "no new cases for two incubation periods," the ministry said. Auckland will join the rest of NZ in enjoying no domestic restrictions from late Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, declaring that NZ had "beat the virus again."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
7 hours ago - Health

Indian Health Service fights coronavirus with fewer resources

Axios' Caitlin Owens (left) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). Photo: Axios

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) at an Axios event on Wednesday advocated for better technology and more funding for the Indian Health Service to fight the coronavirus, after the lags in care disproportionately affected the death and case rate of Native Americans.

The big picture: The death rates for alcohol-related illnesses, diabetes and liver disease are already three to five times higher for Native Americans, who largely rely on Indian Health Service hospitals, than for other races combined, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow