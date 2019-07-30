California governor signs law targeting Trump's tax returns, ballot eligibility

The law will not impact a candidate's ability to be listed on the ballot in the general election.

The big picture: Trump could continue to avoid sharing his personal finances by opting out of the California primary next March.

The AP writes: "[H]e likely won’t need California’s delegates to win the Republican nomination." Currently, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is Trump's only GOP challenger.

Already, 10 2020 Democrats have provided their tax disclosures.

Reality check: Trump only won 31.5% of the votes in California in the 2016 election. He is unlikely to win the left-leaning state in the 2020 general election regardless of the new law.

What's next: The law is expected to be challenged in court. The president's personal attorney Jay Sekulow wrote, "the State of California’s attempt to circumvent the Constitution will be answered in court," per Politico.