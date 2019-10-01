Nevada privacy law takes effect

California's pending European-style digital privacy law will likely be the most impactful in the country, but it won't be the first. Nevada's law takes effect Tuesday.
Why it matters: With no superseding federal law, we're at the start of, potentially, 50 different privacy laws covering each of the 50 states — all interacting, potentially conflicting, and affecting business and consumer peace of mind for years to come.
Details: Nevada's new law requires companies to allow users to opt out or change information sold to brokers, and differs from California's law in key ways:
- "California is this sweeping legislation that captures pretty much every business that operates in California," Kim Phan, an attorney with Ballard Spahr, said. "Nevada is very narrowly tailored."
- Nevada's law only applies to "internet websites or online services."
- Unlike California, Nevada consumers have no right to take action against a company under the new rule — only the state can do that.