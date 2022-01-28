Sign up for our daily briefing

Nevada man charged with threatening state poll worker

Rebecca Falconer

An election worker scans mail-in ballots in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Nevada man has been arrested for allegedly making "multiple" threatening phone calls to a state election worker the day after the U.S. Capitol riot, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Driving the news: Gjergi Juncaj, 50, of Las Vegas, appeared in federal court Thursday after being arrested by the FBI a day earlier and charged with four federal counts of making threatening telephone calls, per a Justice Department statement.

  • Among the threatening and offensive comments Juncaj allegedly made to the worker in the Nevada Secretary of State's Office in Jan. 7, 2021, were "I hope you all go to jail for treason" and "You are all going to [expletive] die," according to prosecutors.

The big picture: His arrest is part of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force, launched last June 2021 in response to a surge in threats against poll workers following the 2020 presidential election.

  • A Texas man was arrested last week as part of the task force's investigations for allegedly posting a message to Craigslist that stated "Georgia Patriots" should kill government officials.

Ben GemanRebecca Falconer
Updated 12 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Judge nixes Gulf of Mexico oil leases in climate-focused ruling

Tug boats prepare to tow the semi-submersible drilling platform Noble Danny Adkins through the Port Aransas Channel into the Gulf of Mexico on December 12, 2020 in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday canceled the Biden administration's late 2021 sale of new oil-and-gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

Why it matters: The ruling that the greenhouse gas emissions analysis by the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) was insufficient is a win for green groups that challenged the decision, as they seek to curb fossil fuel production.

Kierra Frazier
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

45 million Americans under winter storm watches near New England

Computer model projection showing the winds moving around the powerful East Coast storm on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022. Credit: https://earth.nullschool.net

Nearly 45 million Americans are under winter weather alerts and warnings from North Carolina to northeastern Maine Thursday night, as a major winter storm threatens the region.

Why it matters: It is predicted to be the biggest blizzard since 2018 to strike the Northeast with more than 2 feet of snow possible in parts of eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

Zelensky questions U.S. warnings of "imminent" invasion in Biden call

Biden and Zelensky at the White House last October. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a back-and-forth in their call this evening about just how "imminent" the threat of a Russian invasion might be, according to three sources briefed on the call.

Why it matters: Biden has said previously that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably "move in" to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday afternoon that "an invasion could come at any time."

