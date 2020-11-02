Judge blocks Trump campaign's effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Las Vegas

A Nevada judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit from President Trump's re-election campaign that sought to temporarily halt the processing of mail-in ballots in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign and Republicans have raised unsubstantiated doubts around voter registration and mail-in ballots across the country, with the lawsuit in the Democratic-leaning Clark County just the latest example. The president has baselessly claimed that mail-in ballots encourage fraud.

Details: Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson's decision allows Clark County to continue counting and processing the mail-in ballots submitted for the election without any delays.

Background: The lawsuit was filed last week, 11 days before the election.

The Trump campaign asked that ballot-counting be stopped, calling on the court to allow "meaningful" observation of the process and for a way to challenge mail-in ballots, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The county argued that it was following the law, which requires observers to stay in certain areas, and that there were no issues with the signature-checking system.

What they're saying: "There is no evidence that any vote that should be lawfully counted has been or will not be counted. There is no evidence that any vote that should lawfully not be counted has been or will be counted," the judge wrote in his decision.

"There is no evidence that any election worker did anything outside of the law, policy or procedures."

"There is no evidence that anything the State or Clark County has done values one voter's vote over another's."

Nevada's Attorney General Aaron D. Ford celebrated the judge's decision, saying in a tweet, "I am immensely proud of the Nevada Attorney General Office for protecting Nevada's safe and secure elections and our rights to vote."

