Judge blocks Trump campaign's effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Las Vegas

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Nevada judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit from President Trump's re-election campaign that sought to temporarily halt the processing of mail-in ballots in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign and Republicans have raised unsubstantiated doubts around voter registration and mail-in ballots across the country, with the lawsuit in the Democratic-leaning Clark County just the latest example. The president has baselessly claimed that mail-in ballots encourage fraud.

Details: Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson's decision allows Clark County to continue counting and processing the mail-in ballots submitted for the election without any delays.

Background: The lawsuit was filed last week, 11 days before the election.

  • The Trump campaign asked that ballot-counting be stopped, calling on the court to allow "meaningful" observation of the process and for a way to challenge mail-in ballots, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
  • The county argued that it was following the law, which requires observers to stay in certain areas, and that there were no issues with the signature-checking system.

What they're saying: "There is no evidence that any vote that should be lawfully counted has been or will not be counted. There is no evidence that any vote that should lawfully not be counted has been or will be counted," the judge wrote in his decision.

  • "There is no evidence that any election worker did anything outside of the law, policy or procedures."
  • "There is no evidence that anything the State or Clark County has done values one voter's vote over another's."

Nevada's Attorney General Aaron D. Ford celebrated the judge's decision, saying in a tweet, "I am immensely proud of the Nevada Attorney General Office for protecting Nevada's safe and secure elections and our rights to vote."

Go deeper: How the Supreme Court is handling election cases

Jonathan Swan
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Maria Arias
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Election results "should not be dealt with through the court system"

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) believes that the election results "should not be dealt with through the court system," something that the Trump campaign has signaled could happen if Florida is too close to call on election night.

Why it matters: In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper questioned the senator whether the Republican strategy was to call into question the validity of remaining mail-in ballots. Florida is crucial for Trump's re-election and, earlier this month, Democrats have steadily outpaced Republicans in vote-by-mail ballots.

Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

