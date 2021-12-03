Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers

Nevada's Public Employees' Benefit Program Board voted Thursday to charge workers enrolled in public employee health insurance plans a surcharge of up to $55 a month if they're not vaccinated against COVID-19, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state to announce such a move, per AP.

The big picture: The surcharges for Nevada workers and adult dependents on the plans are due to take effect in July 2022.

Exemptions will apply to people with a legitimate health or religious reason, the Las Vegas Sun notes.

What they're saying: "This is pandemic has been shouldered on the burden of everyone," said DuAne Young, policy director for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), in a statement to news outlets.