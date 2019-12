Where it stands: Netflix's current market cap — nearly $148 billion — makes it one of the 40 most valuable companies in the U.S., per CNBC.

Netflix’s member base rose to 158.3 million at the end of 2019's Q3, CNBC reports, with international growth as the primary driver.

Subscribers from outside the U.S. now account for 62% of all Netflix members.

Yes, but: Netflix faces emboldened competitors loaded with cash, like Disney+ and Apple TV, and the streaming giant may have to spend more on content to retain customers and subscriptions. More competitors also mean more platforms are vying for the same top talent.

Go deeper: The streaming battlefield is getting crowded