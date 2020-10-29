Denver news in your inbox

Netflix adds $2 charge to premium plan, hikes standard plan by $1

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Netflix announced Thursday it will charge customers $14 for its standard monthly subscriber plan and $18 for the premium plan, the Verge reports.

The big picture: The business model behind Netflix's strategy is to accumulate as many users worldwide with as much original and licensed content as possible, and then hike the monthly subscription prices on those users once they are hooked.

  • The basic plan will remain $9 per month, per the Verge.

Between the lines: Some big entertainment companies are eyeing price hikes to make up for pandemic headwinds. Spotify hinted at its own cost increase in a Thursday earnings call and both companies gave modest Q4 guidance.

What they're saying: "We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson told CNET.

  • "We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall line up. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget."

The bottom line: Generally speaking, streaming TV is getting more expensive, making it less of an affordable alternative to cable.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Netflix's standard plan will increase by $1 and the premium plan will increase by $2.

Ina Fried, author of Login
13 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets September quarter sales record despite later iPhone launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at the Apple 12 launch event in October. Photo: Apple

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and earnings that narrowly exceeded analysts estimates as the iPhone maker continued to see strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they's saying: The company said response to new products, including the iPhone 12 has been "tremendously positive" but did not give a specific forecast for the current quarter.

Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects second GOP effort to cut absentee ballot deadline in N.C.

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court, for the second time in two days, rejected a GOP request to shorten the deadline mail-in ballots must be received by North Carolina officials to be counted.

The state of play: The state's deadline had been extended from 3 days to 9 days post-Election Day.

Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

The vaccine race turns toward nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening, both in the U.S. and abroad, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all rising.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the state of global vaccine development — including why the U.S. and China seem to going at it alone — with medicinal chemist and biotech blogger Derek Lowe.