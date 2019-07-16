What investors are looking for in Netflix’s Q2 earnings

What to watch: Investors will be looking at how price hikes that went into effect this past quarter impact subscriber growth. They will also want to know how those price hikes affected Netflix's free cash flow deficit, which is expected to be roughly the same as it was last year — roughly a negative $3.5 billion.

Netflix recently revealed viewing statistics for the third season of "Stranger Things" as well as its new movie "Murder Mystery."

Expect questions about the operating costs that are driving the success of these hits, including the evolution of Netflix's marketing strategy, which was on full display for the third season of "Stranger Things."

Driving the news: New data from research firm MoffettNathanson suggests that many of Netflix's most popular shows are actually its originals, like "House of Cards" or "Stranger Things," not rented catalog hits that the streaming giant is expected to lose, like "The Office" and "Friends."

