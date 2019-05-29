White House announces U.S.-Israel-Russia security summit

National Security Advisor John Bolton will hold a summit with his Russian and Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem in June, the White House announced today.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned the summit in the speech tonight in which he acknowledged his failure to form a new governing coalition. With Israel now set for new elections in September, Netanyahu used the White House statement as the beginning of his campaign. He said he was able to get Trump and Putin to sign on to an "unprecedented" summit.