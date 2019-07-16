Netanyahu wary of West Bank-Gaza corridor in Trump peace plan

The big picture: The economic plan focused almost exclusively on boosting the Palestinian economy and on investments in infrastructure, health and education. But the $5 billion proposal for a highway and railway between the West Bank and Gaza has political significance.

It showed the U.S. sees the West Bank and Gaza as one territorial unit in any future peace deal. That's in conflict with Israel's policy, in place for over a decade, of keeping the West Bank and Gaza separate.

The main reservation Netanyahu and his aides conveyed to the Trump administration had to do with security, the sources say.

They say Israel gave U.S. officials examples of how even today — with no transportation corridor and Israel in full control of Gaza’s borders — Hamas attempts to transfer operatives, messages and know-how from Gaza to the West Bank by exploiting entry permits granted for humanitarian reasons.

Between the lines: Jason Greenblatt, the White House special envoy for Middle East peace, referred to the issue in remarks two weeks ago at a conference in Israel. His comments went unnoticed and unreported until now.

Greenblatt said the White House team tried to avoid political issues in the first phase of the plan, but the Gaza-West Bank passage was an exception.

He said the decision to include it was based on the importance of integration between the West Bank and Gaza to the Palestinians, and on the fact such a passage is necessary to make a success of the economic plan.

Greenblatt said the pushback from the Israeli side "surprised me" because the White House team had made repeated assurances that that "Israel's security is first and foremost" in the plan.

"We are not suggesting any corridor whatsoever that doesn't completely make Israel comfortable that it will not be a danger to Israel," he said at the conference.

Greenblatt tells me his comments referenced pushback from Israeli private citizens, not the government.