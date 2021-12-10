Sign up for our daily briefing

Netanyahu responds to Trump's "F**k him," defends congrats to Biden

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to an interview in which Donald Trump accused him of disloyalty, saying Israel's alliance with the U.S. meant "it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president."

What they're saying: In an interview for my book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," Trump fumed over a video Netanyahu sent congratulating Biden for his victory. "I haven't spoken to him since," Trump said. "F**k him."

In a statement Friday, Netanyahu said:

“I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming President."

Why it matters: Now opposition leader, Netanyahu is waging a continuous campaign to win back the prime minister's office while on trial for corruption.

  • One of his primary political calling cards is his close relationship with key players in U.S. politics, and with one man in particular who remains hugely popular in Israel: Trump.
  • Trump told me that by the end of his presidency, he had concluded that Netanyahu didn’t really want peace with the Palestinians and was using him on Iran.

What's next: My interview with Trump will feature in a new season of Axios' "How It Happened" podcast, to be released on Monday. Subscribe.

Go deeper: Read the full Trump interview.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
11 hours ago - World

Trump blasts Netanyahu for disloyalty: "F**k him"

Trump and Netanyahu in 2019. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. "I haven’t spoken to him since," Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. "F**k him."

What he's saying: Trump repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during two interviews for my book, “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAndrew Solender
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's hunt for "disloyal" Republicans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Donald Trump and his associates are systematically reshaping the Republican Party, working to install hand-picked loyalists across federal and state governments and destroy those he feels have been disloyal, sources close to the former president tell Axios.

Why it matters: If most or all of Trump’s candidates win, he will go into the 2024 election cycle with far more people willing to do his bidding who run the elections in key states.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG seeks Trump deposition in fraud investigation

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Oct. 18 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James requested a deposition from former President Trump as part of an ongoing civil investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization, the Washington Post and New York Times report.

The big picture: The attorney general's investigation seeks to determine whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden, the reports say.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow