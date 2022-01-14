Netanyahu negotiating plea over corruption charges

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Netanyahu. Photo: Amit Shabi/POOL/AFP via Getty
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has for several weeks been negotiating a plea agreement with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, according to Israeli media reports.
Why it matters: One key sticking point is whether the deal, which would require Netanyahu to plead guilty to corruption charges, would also require the former prime minister to step away from politics. Any deal would create a political firestorm in Israeli, and could bring down the current government.
- That's because Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government — which includes left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties — was formed six months ago mainly to oust Netanyahu from power. It excluded the largest party, Likud, because of the corruption charges against the party's leader, Netanyahu.
- Netanyahu is the “glue” that holds the current government together. If he exits the stage, Israel could either head for new elections or a new government under Netanyahu's eventual successor as Likud leader.
Driving the news: Last Wednesday, Israeli journalist Ben Caspit first reported about the negotiations, which were held secretly between Netanyahu’s lawyer and the attorney general.
- Several other reports have followed, outlining the proposed terms of the deal. Neither Netanyahu nor the Ministry of Justice have denied them. Netanyahu hasn't commented publicly but many of his supporters in Likud are continuing to call on him to fight.
- The allegations against Netanyahu include that he systematically demanded gifts from businesspeople worth in excess of $250,000 in total and offered regulatory benefits in exchange for favorable media coverage.
Behind the scenes: Netanyahu initiated the negotiations informally through mediators. After the attorney general demanded a formal proposal, Netanyahu's lawyers weighed in.
- Netanyahu's lawyers pushed him for three years to consider a plea deal, but he refused. His wife and son both pressed him to fight the indictments in court.
- But with Mandelblit's term expiring at the end of January, Netanyahu's lawyers urged him once again to negotiate given the long odds of acquittal on all three indictments for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, according to several media reports.
- His lawyers argued that Mandelblit has an interest in closing this case before leaving office and may be prepared to give him a better deal than the next attorney general.
The state of play: Netanyahu’s lawyers proposed he would plead guilty on two charges, serve no jail time, and resign from the Knesset, but with the possibility of running again in future elections, according to the reports.
- Mandelblit insisted that any plea deal include jail time — to be served as community service — and require that Netanyahu remain out of politics for at least seven years.
What’s next: Netanyahu has another two weeks to finalize a deal before Mandelblit leaves office.