Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Netanyahu negotiating plea over corruption charges

Barak Ravid

Netanyahu. Photo: Amit Shabi/POOL/AFP via Getty

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has for several weeks been negotiating a plea agreement with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, according to Israeli media reports.

Why it matters: One key sticking point is whether the deal, which would require Netanyahu to plead guilty to corruption charges, would also require the former prime minister to step away from politics. Any deal would create a political firestorm in Israeli, and could bring down the current government.

  • That's because Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government — which includes left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties — was formed six months ago mainly to oust Netanyahu from power. It excluded the largest party, Likud, because of the corruption charges against the party's leader, Netanyahu.
  • Netanyahu is the “glue” that holds the current government together. If he exits the stage, Israel could either head for new elections or a new government under Netanyahu's eventual successor as Likud leader.

Driving the news: Last Wednesday, Israeli journalist Ben Caspit first reported about the negotiations, which were held secretly between Netanyahu’s lawyer and the attorney general.

  • Several other reports have followed, outlining the proposed terms of the deal. Neither Netanyahu nor the Ministry of Justice have denied them. Netanyahu hasn't commented publicly but many of his supporters in Likud are continuing to call on him to fight.
  • The allegations against Netanyahu include that he systematically demanded gifts from businesspeople worth in excess of $250,000 in total and offered regulatory benefits in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Behind the scenes: Netanyahu initiated the negotiations informally through mediators. After the attorney general demanded a formal proposal, Netanyahu's lawyers weighed in.

  • Netanyahu's lawyers pushed him for three years to consider a plea deal, but he refused. His wife and son both pressed him to fight the indictments in court.
  • But with Mandelblit's term expiring at the end of January, Netanyahu's lawyers urged him once again to negotiate given the long odds of acquittal on all three indictments for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, according to several media reports.
  • His lawyers argued that Mandelblit has an interest in closing this case before leaving office and may be prepared to give him a better deal than the next attorney general.

The state of play: Netanyahu’s lawyers proposed he would plead guilty on two charges, serve no jail time, and resign from the Knesset, but with the possibility of running again in future elections, according to the reports.

  • Mandelblit insisted that any plea deal include jail time — to be served as community service — and require that Netanyahu remain out of politics for at least seven years.

What’s next: Netanyahu has another two weeks to finalize a deal before Mandelblit leaves office.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
58 mins ago - World

U.S. accuses Russia of preparing "false flag" operation to attack Ukraine

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The U.S. claims to have information indicating that Russia has "already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," laying the groundwork for a potential pretext to invade, according to a U.S. official.

Why it matters: Diplomatic talks between the U.S., its European allies and Russia failed to produce a breakthrough this week, raising fears that Moscow will invade Ukraine and unleash a devastating new war.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden's latest Fed pick signals brewing climate battles

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Biden's plan to tap Sarah Bloom Raskin as top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve could intensify the central bank's already growing focus on climate change.

Catch up fast: The news broke Thursday night that Biden will nominate Raskin, a Duke University law professor, for the powerful role of vice chair for supervision.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail sales slipped a surprising 1.9% in December

Shoppers in San Francisco on Dec. 22. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December compared to the previous month, suggesting that shoppers bought holiday gifts earlier last year as they faced rising inflation and supply chain issues.

Driving the news: The data is much lower than the 0% change predicted by economists, according to FactSet.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow