30 mins ago - World

Netanyahu offsets historic UAE, Bahrain accords with Israel's return to COVID lockdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a briefing on coronavirus developments in Israel at his office in Jerusalem, on Sept. 13. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was balancing his greatest achievement against his greatest failure as he arrived in Washington on Monday.

Why it matters: Netanyahu on Tuesday will be among those at the White House to sign historic and strategic agreements normalizing relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, while back home, Israelis grapple with the economic and health crisis brought by a second lockdown to contain the coronavirus. The virus has made many Israelis indifferent to the big event at the White House.

Demonstrators in Jerusalem protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 12. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The big picture: Netanyahu’s corruption trial has alienated many Israelis and led to demonstrations at the airport several hours before his departure.

  • The criticism increased with reports that Netanyahu had planned to fly to Washington with his wife and kids on a private jet, Israel's three big television channels announced they would not cover the trip, and he was forced to give up the private plane.
  • Some of Netanyahu’s confidants are concerned that television stations will air a split-screen tomorrow, with Netanyahu walking the red carpet in Washington on one side and images of Israelis preparing for the general lockdown on the other.

What they're saying: In a press conference before flying to Washington, Netanyahu explained the agreements will lead to huge investments in Israel, improve the economy and create jobs. He's repeated that message several times.

Driving the news: Two hours after Netanyahu arrived in Washington his office released a photo of him on the phone. His office said he was speaking with the Israeli minister of health and the coronavirus czar, getting updates on the latest infection numbers.

  • In a video subsequently released, he acknowledged he “knows people are going through difficult times” and said he is dealing with the economic situation while he's in Washington.

Details: Netanyahu was the only politician on the plane that flew the Israeli delegation to the historic ceremony in Washington.

  • He invited neither his main coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, nor Foreign Minister Gabbi Ashkenazito to join him.
  • The UAE and Bahrain sent their foreign ministers to the event.
  • Not even loyal ministers from his own party were invited, not to mention members of the opposition.
  • An Israeli official said Netanyahu didn’t want to share the red carpet with anyone but his wife, Sara.

Quick take: The prime minister didn’t speak to reporters traveling on his plane. Right after takeoff he tweeted his main talking point: “I am traveling to bring peace for peace.”

  • Regardless of Netanyahu's claims, the peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain came with a price—taking his West Bank annexation plans off the table.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 13, 2020 - World

Israel to reimpose 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases

Photo: Yonathan Sindel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the government will impose a three-week lockdown in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza following a major resurgence in coronavirus cases, AP reports.

Why it matters: Israel is the first developed country to re-enter lockdown, which it had initially lifted in May, according to Haaretz. The lockdown will begin on Friday, coinciding with the start of Rosh Hashanah.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

A record 307,930 new coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours, the World Health Organization said in a statement Sunday.

Driving the news: India reported the most additional cases (94,372), followed by the U.S. (45,523) and Brazil (43,718), according to the WHO. The U.S and India both reported more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours from COVID-19, while Brazil confirmed the virus had killed 874, the WHO noted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Science

In photos: West Coast faces dense smoke and strong winds as fires rage

Neighborhoods surrounded by the Bobcat Fire as new evacuation orders go into effect on Sept. 13 in Monrovia, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom likened the air quality fire zones "to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes." Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging Oregon, California and Washington has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.

The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot, dry conditions. Smoke is hazardous air quality on the West Coast. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns the blazes may spread. The fires have burned a record 3.1 million acres in California this year, and razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow