Netanyahu backtracks from flying to D.C. on private jet

Photo: Alex Kolomiensky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

After facing widespread public criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is backtracking on his decision to fly with his family on a private jet to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization agreement next week at the White House.

Why it matters: Netanyahu’s office tried to hide the fact he is planning to travel on a private jet, but when the story broke yesterday in the Israeli press Netanyahu was attacked for being indifferent to the economic and health crisis in Israel.

What they are saying: Netanyahu’s office issued a statement blaming the Israeli media for trying to “divert public attention away from the historic peace deal with the UAE."

  • Netanyahu’s office said he will now fly on a bigger plane with stricter social distancing to keep him safe from COVID-19 infection.

What’s next: Netanyahu and his wife and two kids will now fly to the U.S. on Sunday aboard a chartered EL AL Boeing 777 with the whole Israeli delegation.

Barak Ravid
Netanyahu and his family to fly to the U.S. on private jet

Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Debbie Hill/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their two children will fly on a private plane to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization deal next week in Washington, D.C. — separate from the rest of the Israeli delegation.

Why it matters: The unprecedented move comes amid a growing health and economic crisis in Israel. Later on Thursday, the Israeli Cabinet voted in favor of a renewed general lockdown across the country due to the dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases. This will be the first time Netanyahu leaves Israel since the coronavirus outbreak.

Barak Ravid
Kushner: Saudi Arabia will allow any eastbound flight from Israel to use its airspace

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that the Saudi government agreed to allow all eastbound flights from Israel to pass through its airspace, rather than just flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: Although Saudi Arabia did not follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, opening its airspace is a meaningful step that will influence tourism and the economy.

Barak Ravid
Palestinians fail to get Arab League to condemn Israel-UAE deal

Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority failed on Wednesday to get the Arab League's foreign ministers to endorse a resolution criticizing the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: This is a very unusual development and a big blow to the Palestinians, who hold the rotating presidency of the Arab League. For decades, Arab League foreign ministers have endorsed every draft resolution the Palestinians have put forward.

