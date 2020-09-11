Netanyahu backtracks from flying to D.C. on private jet

After facing widespread public criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is backtracking on his decision to fly with his family on a private jet to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization agreement next week at the White House.

Why it matters: Netanyahu’s office tried to hide the fact he is planning to travel on a private jet, but when the story broke yesterday in the Israeli press Netanyahu was attacked for being indifferent to the economic and health crisis in Israel.

What they are saying: Netanyahu’s office issued a statement blaming the Israeli media for trying to “divert public attention away from the historic peace deal with the UAE."

Netanyahu’s office said he will now fly on a bigger plane with stricter social distancing to keep him safe from COVID-19 infection.

What’s next: Netanyahu and his wife and two kids will now fly to the U.S. on Sunday aboard a chartered EL AL Boeing 777 with the whole Israeli delegation.