7 mins ago - World

Netanyahu and his family to fly to the U.S. on private jet

Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: DEBBIE HILL / Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their two children will fly on a private plane to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization deal next week in Washington, D.C. — separate from the rest of the Israeli delegation.

Why it matters: The unprecedented move comes amid a growing health and economic crisis in Israel. Later on Thursday, the Israeli cabinet voted in favor of a renewed general lockdown across the country due to the dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases. This will be the first time Netanyahu leaves Israel since the coronavirus outbreak.

Usually the Israeli prime minister travels on official trips abroad in a chartered El Al plane. The prime minister's office already booked an Israir plane for the delegation, but simultaneously decided to book a separate flight for the Netanyahu family. The story was first published on Channel 13 news.

What they're saying: Netanyahu's spokesperson Shir Cohen said in a statement that the reason for chartering a jet for the family was a directive from the security department in the prime minster's office "out of concern that the prime minister might be infected in a flight with more than 70 passengers."

  • She added that the cost of flying in two separate planes will be half the price tag of Netanyahu's most recent trip to the U.S. last January.
  • The family's spokesperson Ofer Golan confirmed that Netanyahu's children Yair and Avner will join him on the private jet, but said both children will pay for their flights themselves according to a rate which will be decided by the chief financial officer for the prime minister's office.

Barak Ravid
Sep 9, 2020 - World

Kushner: Saudi Arabia will allow any eastbound flight from Israel to use its airspace

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that the Saudi government agreed to allow all eastbound flights from Israel to pass through its airspace, rather than just flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: Although Saudi Arabia did not follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, opening its airspace is a meaningful step that will influence tourism and the economy.

Barak Ravid
Sep 9, 2020 - World

Palestinians fail to get Arab League to condemn Israel-UAE deal

Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority failed on Wednesday to get the Arab League's foreign ministers to endorse a resolution criticizing the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: This is a very unusual development and a big blow to the Palestinians, who hold the rotating presidency of the Arab League. For decades, Arab League foreign ministers have endorsed every draft resolution the Palestinians have put forward.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Health

Over 513,000 U.S. teens, children have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

513,415 children and teens in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus from the time the pandemic arrived in the country through Sept. 3, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

By the numbers: 70,630 new cases in minors were reported between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3 — a 16% increase over a two-week period. Children and teens represented 9.8% of all reported cases in the country as of Sept. 3.

