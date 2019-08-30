Corn farmers in Nebraska are "outraged by the Trump administration's lack of support for the American farmer," according to a Thursday press release by the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association.
The big picture: Farmers across the U.S. have had to cut costs, take up side gigs and go without health insurance to stay afloat during the U.S.-China trade war. The Trump administration has promised billions in aid to affected farmers, though an analysis showed that most paid so far went to the country's largest and wealthiest farmers.