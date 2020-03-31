21 mins ago - Sports

Coronavirus grants NCAA spring athletes an extra season of eligibility

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant an extra season of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes whose seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Between the lines: The council left it up to each university to determine how much scholarship aid to offer athletes who were in what would have been their final season of eligibility.

  • Given the financial stress that schools are already under, some athletic departments will have a hard time affording those costs.
  • This means a returning senior could technically have a spot on the team, but as little as $0 in athletic scholarship money.

Sports impacted: Baseball, lacrosse, golf, softball, rowing, tennis, outdoor track and field, women's water polo, men's volleyball and beach volleyball.

  • Sports not impacted: Winter sports like basketball and hockey, which had their postseasons interrupted but were able to complete all or much of their regular seasons.

What to watch:

  • Schools will be permitted to exceed scholarship limits to cover returning seniors while accommodating incoming freshmen and transfers, who will be joining rosters that are suddenly more crowded than expected.
  • The Ivy League, which does not typically allow for fifth-year athletes and has strict requirements for granting redshirts, said in a statement that it supported the NCAA's proposal and is "considering the implications."
  • While some baseball seniors will still enter the MLB draft rather than return to school to play for free, MLB's decision to shorten this year's draft from 40 rounds to as few as five means plenty of pro-ready seniors could come back.

The big picture: For seniors who graduate this spring, my understanding is that they'll have three options if they choose to continue playing sports: enroll in another undergraduate program, begin graduate school, or transfer — assuming the extra year can be used at another member institution.

  • So, while seniors now have the right to extend their college athletic careers, it will be interesting to see how many actually choose to do so.
  • Four of the five seniors I spoke with yesterday already have jobs lined up and won't be returning to campus. The fifth said she's considering it "because I love my teammates and we have a chance to win a national title next year."

Go deeper: NCAA cancels March Madness tournament due to coronavirus

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

The ripple effects of March Sadness

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NCAA men's basketball tournament makes up more than 75% of the organization's annual revenue, so ever since March Madness was canceled, college administrators have been bracing for an economic gut punch.

Driving the news: The NCAA delivered the blow yesterday, announcing that it will distribute just $225 million to Division I conferences and schools for 2020 — less than half of the $600 million that had originally been budgeted.

Go deeperArrowMar 27, 2020 - Sports
Axios

NCAA cancels March Madness tournament due to coronavirus

Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA announced Thursday that it will cancel its annual men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, set to begin with Selection Sunday on March 15, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: March Madness is a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest sporting events in America. The NCAA was initially planning to play games without fans, but faced pressure to cancel after top-ranked teams Duke and University of Kansas suspended all athletic activities.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Sports
Axios

Kentucky Derby postponed for first time in 75 years due to coronavirus crisis

The 2019 Kentucky Derby. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Kentucky Derby will be postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race will not be held on the first Saturday of May, reports the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 17, 2020 - Sports