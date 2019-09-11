NCAA asks California governor not to sign student athlete 'Fair Pay' bill

The NCAA Board of Governors is urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign a "Fair Pay" bill that would allow student-athletes to accept endorsement money, arguing that the legislation would "upend the balance" of the collegiate athlete system.

Why it matters: The board of governors argues in a letter to Newsom that the bill would "erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics" and give schools "unfair recruiting advantages" — making them ineligible to compete in NCAA competitions. If the bill is passed, California would be the only state in the country that allows college athletes to be paid.