A California bill that would allow college athletes to accept endorsement money moved one step closer to becoming law last night when it cleared the State Assembly by a vote of 72-0.

What's next: Once the details are ironed out, the proposed law — known as the Fair Pay to Play Act — will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will have 30 days to sign it. If it becomes law, it will go into effect in Jan. 2023.