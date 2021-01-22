Sign up for our daily briefing

NBCUniversal to shut down its sports cable network

The NBC Sports car sits on pit lane before the start of the a race at the Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Comcast's NBCUniversal will shut down its sports cable channel, NBCSN, at the end of the year and move some of its premium programming, including NHL playoff games and NASCAR races, to its USA Network, Axios confirmed Friday.

Driving the news: The company is "hoping to solve two problems with one move: Get rid of an underperforming asset and boost an already powerful one," noted the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

  • The coronavirus pandemic has also forced many companies to make cost-cutting decisions.

What they're saying: "We’re all aware of how quickly the media landscape is evolving, and our Company is taking thoughtful steps to stay ahead of these trends wherever possible and, in many instances, help set them," NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in an internal memo.

  • The company's decision about NBCSN and its programming "will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace, and gives our sports programming a significant audience boost," Bevacqua added.

Some programming will also move to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, the company said.

  • Peacock is already hosting much of NBC's coverage of the Premier League.

Jeff Tracy
Jan 21, 2021 - Sports

Trump's exit could spell return for White House sports traditions

Then-Vice President Joe Biden at a game between the Army-Navy football game on December 8, 2012. Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Biden administration is unlikely to leverage sports as a culture war in the same way that President Trump's did.

The big picture: The longstanding tradition of champions visiting the White House — dating back to the 1860s but becoming a more regular practice in the past half century — changed significantly in the past four years.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas AG sues Biden administration over deportation freeze

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to members of the media in 2016. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration in federal district court over its 100-day freeze on deporting unauthorized immigrants, and he's asking for a temporary restraining order.

Between the lines: The freeze went into effect Friday, temporarily halting most immigration enforcement in the U.S. In the lawsuit, Paxton claims the move "violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas" and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Carbon Health's CEO on unsticking the vaccine bottleneck

President Biden has said that getting Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 is his administration’s top priority given an initial rollout plagued by organizational, logistical and technical glitches.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the bottlenecks and how to unclog them with Carbon Health chief executive Eren Bali, whose company recently began helping to manage vaccinations in Los Angeles.

