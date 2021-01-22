Comcast's NBCUniversal will shut down its sports cable channel, NBCSN, at the end of the year and move some of its premium programming, including NHL playoff games and NASCAR races, to its USA Network, Axios confirmed Friday.

Driving the news: The company is "hoping to solve two problems with one move: Get rid of an underperforming asset and boost an already powerful one," noted the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced many companies to make cost-cutting decisions.

What they're saying: "We’re all aware of how quickly the media landscape is evolving, and our Company is taking thoughtful steps to stay ahead of these trends wherever possible and, in many instances, help set them," NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in an internal memo.

The company's decision about NBCSN and its programming "will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace, and gives our sports programming a significant audience boost," Bevacqua added.

Some programming will also move to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, the company said.