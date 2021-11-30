NBC News adds new primetime streaming show starring Joshua Johnson

NBC News next Monday will debut a new show for its NBC News Now streaming service called, “NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson,” starring the former MSNBC anchor who will now work for the streaming service full-time.

Why it matters: It’s the seventh recurring program NBC News has launched for its streaming service in the past year. NBC News executives argue their progress gives them a leg up in the streaming wars.

“Another network out there wants to launch a hypothetical news streaming network, and they're trying to figure it out while we're already up and on the air and have incredible programs,” said Janelle Rodriguez, SVP of Editorial for NBC News and executive-in-charge of NBC News NOW, presumably referring to CNN.

Details: The hourlong show will air each weekday at 8 p.m. on NBC News Now, NBC's 24/7 streaming platform dedicated solely to news.

It's meant to offer viewers a more conversational programming experience compared to the barrage of headlines they got on cable.

"It's a little bit of everything," said Johnson in an interview. "It's not all politics. There's much more to life than politics."

Johnson says the show will incorporate comments and questions from viewers into the show.

The big picture: News networks are scrambling to get ahead of the migration to streaming by hiring hundreds of journalists to take on new digital programs.