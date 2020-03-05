56 mins ago - Sports

NBA's best 25 under 25

Kendall Baker

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Five of the NBA's best young players were on the court in Dallas Wednesday night, with Kristaps Porziņģis (34 points), Brandon Ingram (27 points), Lonzo Ball (25 points), Luka Dončić, and Zion Williamson among those making ESPN's "Best 25 under 25" list (subscription).

Driving the news: Dončić (30-17-10) broke Dallas' career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off Williamson (21 points) and the Pelicans 127-123 in an overtime thriller last night.

Best 25 under 25:

  • 1-5: Dončić (21.0 years old), Williamson (19.7), Jayson Tatum (22.0), Ben Simmons (23.6), Karl-Anthony Towns (24.3)
  • 6-10: Donovan Mitchell (23.5), Ja Morant (20.6), Trae Young (21.5), Ingram (22.5), Devin Booker (23.3)
  • 11-15: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21.6), Bam Adebayo (22.6), Jaylen Brown (23.4), D'Angelo Russell (24.0), De'Aaron Fox (22.2)
  • 16-20: Zach Lavine (24.9), Jaren Jackson Jr. (20.5), Deandre Ayton (21.6), Jamal Murray (23.0), Porziņģis (24.6)
  • 21-25: Jonathan Isaac (22.4), Domantas Sabonis (23.8), Michael Porter Jr. (21.7), John Collins (22.4), Ball (22.4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of one of the best regular seasons in NBA history.

Why it matters: The Bucks have a per-game average point differential of +12.4, which is higher than any team's full-season rate in NBA history.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James, whose play defined the last two decades of NBA basketball, scored a season-high 40 points in his first matchup against Zion Williamson (29 points), whose play could define the next two decades.

Fun fact: LeBron has now faced a fellow No. 1 overall pick 356 times — and he's finished with the scoring advantage in 297 of those games, per ESPN.

