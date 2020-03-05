NBA's best 25 under 25

Five of the NBA's best young players were on the court in Dallas Wednesday night, with Kristaps Porziņģis (34 points), Brandon Ingram (27 points), Lonzo Ball (25 points), Luka Dončić, and Zion Williamson among those making ESPN's "Best 25 under 25" list (subscription).

Driving the news: Dončić (30-17-10) broke Dallas' career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off Williamson (21 points) and the Pelicans 127-123 in an overtime thriller last night.

Best 25 under 25:

1-5: Dončić (21.0 years old), Williamson (19.7), Jayson Tatum (22.0), Ben Simmons (23.6), Karl-Anthony Towns (24.3)

6-10: Donovan Mitchell (23.5), Ja Morant (20.6), Trae Young (21.5), Ingram (22.5), Devin Booker (23.3)

11-15: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21.6), Bam Adebayo (22.6), Jaylen Brown (23.4), D'Angelo Russell (24.0), De'Aaron Fox (22.2)

16-20: Zach Lavine (24.9), Jaren Jackson Jr. (20.5), Deandre Ayton (21.6), Jamal Murray (23.0), Porziņģis (24.6)

21-25: Jonathan Isaac (22.4), Domantas Sabonis (23.8), Michael Porter Jr. (21.7), John Collins (22.4), Ball (22.4)

