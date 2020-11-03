Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The NBA is pushing to start its season in December

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After initially indicating that the 2020-21 season would likely start in January or February, NBA officials are now pushing for a 72-game season starting Dec. 22.

The state of play: There are obvious financial benefits to an earlier start, including the preservation of the league's marquee Christmas games and not having to compete with football again, let alone the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Yes, but: The main reason the NBA changed its mind is that the chief argument for delaying the season — the return of fans — is no longer realistic.

  • A few months ago, there was hope that the virus would wane by February, giving teams the chance to sell tickets and generate other in-stadium revenue, which accounts for roughly 40% of the league's $8 billion annual revenue.
  • But instead of slowing down, infections have reached all-time highs amid the pandemic's third wave, leaving the NBA in no position to bank on a smooth reopening of arenas.

By the numbers: The NBA fell $1.5 billion short of its projected revenue for 2019-20 and believes it will lose another $500 million if its fails to start in December.

  • Those kinds of losses dramatically alter future salary caps and individual salaries, but the players' union remains reluctant to agree to such a short offseason (72 days between the end of last season and Dec. 22).

Looking ahead: The NBA is reportedly developing ways to increase cash flow, including new on-court endorsement signage and more relaxed guidelines on sports betting and hard alcohol partnerships.

  • A play-in tournament to determine the final two playoff spots in each conference is also on the table.
  • It was a success in the bubble and would instantly create new revenue streams for the league and its broadcast partners.

Jeff Tracy
Nov 2, 2020 - Sports

The push to bring a Super League to Europe

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Reports of a European Super League have surfaced yet again, marking the latest development in a three-decade fight to wring the best competition — and the most money — out of the continent's best clubs.

Why it matters: Such a league would become the most valuable soccer property aside from the World Cup, but its departure from Europe's promotion-relegation structure would fly in the face of a tradition most are unwilling to give up.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for severe illness.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
