9 more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Nine more NBA players tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing of 344 players from June 24 to 29, the NBA Players Association announced Thursday.

The big picture: With the NBA set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, 25 of 351 players have received positive tests since the league began testing on June 23. The league announced last week after a previous round of testing that 16 players had tested positive.

Players who tested positive will stay in self-isolation for as long as public health protocols call for, and until they've been cleared by a physician.

What's next: Mandatory workouts began on July 1, and the 22 teams participating in the restart will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7.

