1 hour ago - Sports

9 more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Nine more NBA players tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing of 344 players from June 24 to 29, the NBA Players Association announced Thursday.

The big picture: With the NBA set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, 25 of 351 players have received positive tests since the league began testing on June 23. The league announced last week after a previous round of testing that 16 players had tested positive.

  • Players who tested positive will stay in self-isolation for as long as public health protocols call for, and until they've been cleared by a physician.

What's next: Mandatory workouts began on July 1, and the 22 teams participating in the restart will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7.

Go deeper: How the NBA's "smart rings" work to assess coronavirus risk

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last four days after arriving in Orlando, Florida, the team and Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The league announced last month that it will return to action on July 8 with all 26 teams competing in a 54-game, 35-day, World Cup-style tournament at Disney World, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
Jul 1, 2020 - Sports

Study finds racial bias in soccer broadcasts

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton (L) and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal "take a knee" before their teams face each other in a Premier League match. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Soccer commentary is full of racial bias, according to research conducted by Danish sports data company RunRepeat and published by the Professional Footballers' Association.

By the numbers: Researchers sampled 80 games from the 2019-20 seasons of the English Premier League, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga, analyzing over 2,000 statements made by commentators about 643 players.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon
34 mins ago - Health

Cash can't fix the economy's problems until the coronavirus is curbed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's plenty of money. It's just not moving to where it's needed.

Driving the news: Thursday's jobs report showed 4.8 million jobs created in June, but those were overwhelmingly people beginning to return to places where they had been temporarily laid off. The number of "permanent job losers" went up, not down, rising 25% in just one month to 2.8 million from 2.2 million.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow