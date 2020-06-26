16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

Players who tested positive will stay in self-isolation for as long as public health protocols call for, and until they've been cleared by a physician.

The league or player's association did not announce the results of NBA staff, who were also tested.

What's next: Mandatory workouts will begin on July 1, and the 22 teams participating in the restart will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7.