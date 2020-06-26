28 mins ago - Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

  • Players who tested positive will stay in self-isolation for as long as public health protocols call for, and until they've been cleared by a physician.
  • The league or player's association did not announce the results of NBA staff, who were also tested.

What's next: Mandatory workouts will begin on July 1, and the 22 teams participating in the restart will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 39 mins ago

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 9,641,472 — Total deaths: 489,990 — Total recoveries — 4,865,058Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m ET: 2,424,054 — Total deaths: 124,424 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: America's workers still aren't protected from the coronavirus — Gilead says coronavirus drug should likely cost no more than $2,800.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurant in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

