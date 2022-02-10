"The metaverse" has become a catch-all term to describe virtual recreations of our world. Now the Brooklyn Nets are getting in on the action with "The Netaverse."

Why it matters: While "The Netaverse" isn't fully immersive yet (i.e. it's on the TV broadcast, not a VR headset), the camera technology used to create a 3D rendering of the court could change how we watch basketball.

"When it comes to the metaverse, people are asking: okay, what are these digital worlds for? Here, the use case is very clear: It promises an enhanced way to experience an NBA game that simply wasn't possible before."

— John Abbamondi, CEO of Nets parent company BSE Global

How it works: Canon has installed 100 cameras around the court at Barclays Center, which capture volumetric data rather than video.

That data is then used to recreate the on-court action, resulting in a life-like virtual world that looks a lot like "NBA 2K."

This "free viewpoint system," as Canon calls it, is exactly that: Because the entire court is captured, the "camera" can move around freely and be placed anywhere.

"The Netaverse" is currently being used for replays on YES Network, and will eventually be part of the live broadcast.

What they're saying: "The first time I saw it, I was blown away," says YES Network producer Frank DiGraci. "It combines so many camera angles we've had in the past and actually puts you on the court."

"Picture yourself standing on the 'B' logo at center court looking at the basket — that's where this can put you. And then it can take you with the player as he drives towards the basket."

"We can even go under the court," says Ken Ito, senior director of Canon USA's Innovation Center. "Now, I'm not sure there's really a use case for that, but we can do it."

The big picture: DiGraci says "The Netaverse" could eventually get its own alternate stream on the YES app, where viewers could do things like pick a player and follow him around the court.

Abbamondi says VR headsets are an obvious future application, which feels like a huge leap: Imagine watching basketball in a fully immersive world where you're sitting on the actual court.

He's confident that these virtual renderings will ultimately be indistinguishable from real video, minus the physical constraints and limited camera angles.

Looking ahead: Canon's system will be on display at this month's All-Star Game, where it will be used for replays.