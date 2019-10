ESPN says that the league made this decision "independent of Chinese authorities."

The big picture: China is also worried that backlash in the sports world over the NBA firestorm could hurt its image ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the New York Times reports.

"The dispute with the NBA was also quickly politicizing an audience of sports fans who would not normally focus on issues like the protests in Hong Kong."

Meanwhile, in Japan ... Following the Rockets' preseason win over the Raptors, a CNN reporter asked Russell Westbrook and James Harden the following question:

"The NBA has always been a league that prides itself on its players and its coaches being able to speak out openly about political and societal affairs. I just wonder after the events of this week and the fallout we've seen, whether you both feel differently about speaking out in that way in the future."

The response: There wasn't one. A Rockets employee interjected to prevent Westbrook and Harden from answering the question — something the NBA has since apologized for, saying the employee acted "inappropriately."

