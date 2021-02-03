NBA to require higher-quality masks

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A KN95 mask. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
The NBA will begin requiring players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks in all instances where masks are required (i.e. on the bench during games).
Why it matters: Many Americans are still grabbing the most available or comfortable masks, but not necessarily the most effective ones. Having the NBA's most visible stars wearing them could help send a message.
- Plus, for a league that spent millions of dollars on daily testing and has rigorous protocols in place, not requiring high-quality masks is foolish.
The big picture: Don't be surprised if you start seeing more high-filtration masks like the KN95 and KF94, as experts push for increased production and usage.
"I think we should be making a harder push to boost manufacturing of high-quality masks and do more to get better masks in the hands of consumers. ... The new variants increase the urgency here."— Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, via WSJ
Go deeper: The difference between KN95 and K594 masks (NY Mag)