NBA to require higher-quality masks

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

A KN95 mask. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The NBA will begin requiring players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks in all instances where masks are required (i.e. on the bench during games).

Why it matters: Many Americans are still grabbing the most available or comfortable masks, but not necessarily the most effective ones. Having the NBA's most visible stars wearing them could help send a message.

  • Plus, for a league that spent millions of dollars on daily testing and has rigorous protocols in place, not requiring high-quality masks is foolish.

The big picture: Don't be surprised if you start seeing more high-filtration masks like the KN95 and KF94, as experts push for increased production and usage.

"I think we should be making a harder push to boost manufacturing of high-quality masks and do more to get better masks in the hands of consumers. ... The new variants increase the urgency here."
— Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, via WSJ

Go deeper: The difference between KN95 and K594 masks (NY Mag)

Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: New strains, not school spread, drive virus fearsA longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture — Vaccine chaos may undermine second doses.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds — Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown.
  6. Sports: Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell reach power-sharing agreement in 50-50 Senate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had finalized a power-sharing agreement, breaking a stalemate after weeks of negotiations.

Why it matters: The agreement will allow Senate Democrats to take control of committees, which play a pivotal role in crafting legislation and holding hearings. The Senate will formally pass the organizing resolution later on Wednesday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
28 mins ago - World

Scoop: Sisi conditions Netanyahu visit to Egypt on support for two-state solution

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to visit Cairo, but Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has a condition: Netanyahu must make a positive statement on the Palestinian issue, such as re-committing to the two-state solution, Israeli sources tell me.

Why it matters: The Egyptians are concerned that they're on track for a rocky start with the Biden administration. They want to reinvigorate their role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to send a positive sign to the White House and to increase their relevance as a partner for Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow