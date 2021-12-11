Navy's polluted water forces Pearl Harbor families from homes

At Red Hill — a Navy fuel storage facility near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii — samples of drinking water bound for military families contained diesel fuel 350 times the safe level, the state announced Friday.

Why it matters: The Navy has been denying complaints by military families and other residents for weeks.

The latest: The Navy told state lawmakers that contaminated tap water came from a jet-fuel spill last month, and wasn't caused by a leak from aging underground fuel storage tanks above an aquifer, AP reports.

What's happening: The crisis has forced some Army and Navy families from their homes into hotels, and could be out until Christmas or longer, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports:

"A Navy official says he’s optimistic that displaced families will be back in their homes and able to safely use the water supply by Christmas, but that message runs counter to the more cautious tone struck by an Army commander who says recovery from the crisis is uncertain and could take weeks."

The state said Navy water-system users, including military housing and schools on the Pearl Harbor base — shouldn't drink the water.