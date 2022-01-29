Sign up for our daily briefing

Navy to drain polluted water after fuel contamination in Hawaii

Kierra Frazier

Tunnel inside the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Photo: U.S. Navy via AP

The Hawaii Department of Health authorized the Navy on Thursday to discharge treated water from its Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after the water forced Army and Navy families from their homes into hotels.

Why it matters: The contaminated tap water contained diesel fuel 350 times the safe level after a jet-fuel spill in November.

State of play: The Navy will pump up to 5 million gallons of water a day from the Red Hill Shaft into the Halawa Stream in order to get rid of the contaminated tap water. The discharge was authorized under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System general permit.

  • The Red Hill facility was shut down on Nov. 28 following complaints by military families who experienced cramps, rashes, vomiting and more from the water.
  • Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on Red Hill for water.

What they're saying: “There is an urgency to remove contamination from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft,” said Kathleen Ho, deputy director of Environmental Health, in a statement.

  • “DOH is authorizing the Navy to begin pumping and treating water from the Red Hill Shaft to prevent contamination from spreading throughout the aquifer," she said in a statement.

Dave Lawler
Updated 29 mins ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
