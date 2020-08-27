2 hours ago - Technology

U.S. Navy to tap Google machine learning for repairs

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy plans to tap Google's cloud and machine learning technology and use drone imagery, to modernize its process for determining when vessels and facilities are in need of repair.

Why it matters: The planned move comes amid internal and external scrutiny over the ties between Big Tech and the U.S. military.

  • Google ended its work on a previous Defense Department deal — Project Maven — amid pressure from employees and did not put in a bid for JEDI, a huge cloud computing contract covering much of the Pentagon's needs.

Details:

  • Google is working with Simple Technology Solutions, a Google Cloud partner that handles federal contracts.
  • In a press release, Google notes that the Navy "currently spends billions per year on maintaining and repairing its fleet of vessels and other platforms like aircraft and facilities."
  • The goal is to transform a largely manual, labor-intensive process into one where computers help identify corrosion and other causes for repair.

Go deeper

Dan Primack
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft working with Walmart on TikTok deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft is working with Walmart on its efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, Axios has learned from multiple sources close to the process.

The state of play: The idea would be to help turn TikTok U.S. into more of an e-commerce app for creators and users, much like what TikTok parent company ByteDance does with a similar app in China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 24,215,678 — Total deaths: 826,743 — Total recoveries: 15,835,348Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,825,810 — Total deaths: 179,770 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Health: The CDC's revised testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle — Coronavirus cases fell by 15% this week.
  4. Business: Nasdaq is on the verge of doubling in 20 months — Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs.
  5. Extreme weather: Hurricane Laura collides with the coronavirus pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "QAnon is bats--t crazy"

Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Vanity Fair that “QAnon is bats--t crazy," adding that he believes the conspiracy theory is "very much a threat."

The big picture: QAnon has grown increasingly popular in mainstream Republican politics, with multiple supporters winning congressional primaries — most notably Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is likely to enter the House after winning the GOP nomination in a deep-red Georgia district.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow