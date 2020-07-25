57 mins ago - Science

Natural disaster deaths have fallen in 2020

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Destruction from Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata, India in May. Photo: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New data indicates that the number of people killed in natural disasters in the first six months of 2020 was much lower than average figures over the past 30 years.

Why it matters: A combination of climate change and more people moving into risk-prone areas can intensify the effects of natural disasters. But better preparation and greater wealth can prevent deaths, even as the overall price of catastrophe rises.

Driving the news: The reinsurer Munich Re released data about the toll of natural disasters over the first six months of 2020.

  • While the financial losses were just slightly below the 30-year average over the same months, far fewer people than average 2,900 people total were killed by natural catastrophes.
  • That's 38% below the total from the first half of 2019, and nearly 90% below the 30-year average.
  • 2020's figures reflect a continued downward trend in deaths over the past few years.

Be smart: Much of what happens with natural disasters over a six-month window can be chalked up to randomness. But nimbler responses to disasters can reduce the number of deaths even in the event of a major catastrophe.

  • The biggest disaster so far in 2020 was Cyclone Amphan, which struck India in May. While the storm caused $11.5 billion in damages, only 135 people died — a number that likely would have been far higher decades ago.

Yes, but: The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its peak months — and they're predicted to be busy. As the U.S. discovered in 2005 and 2012, one very bad storm can erase those positive trends.

Hurricane Hanna heads for southern Texas as Category 1

Jacob Knutson
11 mins ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Marisa Fernandez
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

Ashley Gold
53 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Big Tech antitrust hearing gets new date

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tesitifes before a House panel in April 2018. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, a person familiar with the panel's plans told Axios.

The big picture: The antitrust hearing marks a watershed moment in Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech and will be the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has testified in Congress. The hearing, originally set for Monday, was rescheduled to accommodate a planned memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

